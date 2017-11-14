Victory for Jamie as he runs to raise cash for disability charity

A RUNNER from Overton has conquered 14 long distance challenges, helping raise more than £3,600 for a local disability charity.

Jamie Jones, 45, completed his epic challenge after setting off on his first run in Edinburgh in January, and finished off with the Great South Run in Portsmouth last month.

His season of runs, ranging from 5k to half-marathons, was all to raise money for disability charity Revitalise.

But as if that wasn’t enough, he will also be taking on the Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa on November 26, which is only 10k but takes place at a lung-bursting altitude of 8,000ft.

Having completed his final run, Jamie said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to run for Revitalise this year. Running past HMS Victory dressed as Nelson in my final race, the Simplyhealth Great South Run, felt like a victory for me too.

“But I think my fondest memory will be the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run, which took place just days after the horrific bombing there.

“The atmosphere of togetherness and resilience is something I’ll never forget.

“And to do it all for a great charity like Revitalise was just the icing on the cake.”

Jamie works as Head of IT for Simplyhealth, who named Revitalise as its charity for the 2017 Simplyhealth Great Run Series.

The charity provides respite holidays for disabled people and carers from across the region and beyond.