Video game comes to the stage

Anvil Arts will be hosting the UK’s first ever stage adaption of a video game as Dear Esther Live lands on stage in January.

The critically-acclaimed game Dear Esther will be played out by actor Thomas McMullan while composer Jessica Curry will be conducting the live score.

Ahead of the show, Jessica Curry, has taken time out to talk to us about the origins of the performance and what the audience can expect from this unique show.

Jessica started by briefly summing up Dear Esther, saying: “It’s a very beautiful game, and is actually like watching a film. It’s set on a desert island and has themes of love, grief and adventure that players uncover while travelling the island. We actually started a new genre of game called Walking Simulator.”

Talking about her up and coming show Jessica went on to explain: “This is our first UK tour and is indeed the only stage adaptation of a video game in the UK, as least that I know of, and we are very excited to bring this to the Anvil next year.”

When asked about how she got involved with Dear Esther, Jessica said “my husband was doing a PhD and decided to create a video game to explore in his writings.

“At the time he asked me to write the score and from there things fell into place. The game was born from passion as opposed to going out to make money and I think people can really tell that.”

Dear Esther Live will take place at The Anvil on Saturday January 27 at 8pm. Full price tickets to the show range between £19.50 and £22.50. There are discounts for under 25s and full time students.

For more information or to book tickets, you can call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.