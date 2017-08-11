Village bags share of £1m funding for superfast broadband

Silchester is the first place to benefit from a £1million investment in high-tech superfast broadband that has ‘the ability the transform the way people interact online’.

A group of 17 properties in the village will be getting fibre broadband as part of Hampshire County Council’s Community Match Funding scheme, where they have matched money raised by local communities in areas which are generally harder and more expensive to reach.

“Superfast broadband will make a big difference to us,” said Mr Kneller, who lives in on of the participating properties in Silchester.

“I’d like to work from home sometimes, and at the moment that just isn’t possible. My family would also like to be able to stream films and use catch-up services, and do things like book holidays online.

“Ultimately it’s what most people now take for granted.”

The Hampshire Superfast Broadband programme is already on course to cover 97.4 per cent of the county by 2019, according to the county council and this project aims to help connect the remaining 2.6 per cent.

The council says more than 87,000 properties are now surfing much faster thanks to upgraded connections.

Hampshire County Council leader Roy Perry said: “Good broadband access is fundamental – people rely on the internet everyday, whether it’s for banking and shopping, or learning and working from home.

“Not only is it vital for the economy of Hampshire, it is also an effective way of delivering modern and accessible public services. This money (the £1m investment) will allow more people to benefit from what is rapidly becoming an essential service.”

The Community Match Funding scheme has been developed in conjunction with BT’s Community Fibre Partnership.

Steve Haines, managing director for Openreach said: “It is great to be able to work with Hampshire County Council and communities like Silchester to find a fibre broadband solution.

“Openreach is committed to making fibre broadband as widely available as possible for households and businesses.

“The technology really does have the ability to transform the way people interact online.”