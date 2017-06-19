Village hall built to honour soldiers gets £17,000 grant

A village hall built to honour brave soldiers is to become all spick and span thanks to a £17,000 grant.

Ellisfield Memorial Hall, built in 1920 for 10 soldiers from the village who gave their lives for their county in the First World War and dedicated to one from the Second World War, has received the grant from the borough council’s local infrastructure fund.

The grant will allow for improvements to the kitchen and heating system.

“It means that we can ensure that our hall will be warm and welcoming and the new kitchen will encourage more parties, particularly children’s parties,” said Susan Deane, a member of the hall’s management committee.

A defibrillator will also be installed thanks to the grant at the well-used hall that hosts everything from yoga classes to parish meetings and polling stations at election times.

Cllr Robert Tate, cabinet member for service delivery and improvement, explained what the grants were for.

He said: “The objective of the local infrastructure fund is to help projects such as this hall, which are at the heart of the community, improving moved-loved and much-used facilities to benefit residents in the area.”