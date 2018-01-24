Village hall targeted twice by thieves

Thieves struck twice at a community centre with two-break-ins over the new year period.

The incidents at the Brookvale Village Hall, in Lower Brook Street, were carried out between December 30 and January 4.

Cathy Williams, treasurer of the village hall said every internal door was smashed, before thieves stole everything down to teaspoons and tablecloths.

The first incident took place between 5pm on December 30 and 8pm on December 31, when thieves caused damage to internal doors.

The second break-in took place between 6.30pm on January 3 and 10am on January 4 where items stolen included a printer, a laminator, a projector and a PA system.

Mrs Williams said: “There are no paid staff. The hall is run by volunteers, now dealing with the damage and disruption.

“Protections have been improved including changing to high security locks.”

More than 30 keys have had to be cut for the trustees and organisations that use the hall.

Thieves ransacked the hall, taking everything from electrical equipment, toddler group toys, retirement fellowship property and even coffee, sugar and biscuits.

They left their crowbar behind, which was tested for DNA.

Since the incidents, the community has rallied round to help – the nearby Tesco Metro replaced the refreshments and Carter Contractors offered to help repair areas of the building.

Police are investigating.