Village homes approved with funding for schools

Nearly 50 new homes are set to be built in the village of Oakley.

The application from Wates Developments, will involve them contributing more than £300,000 towards improving infrastructure in the area.

The application for 48 homes at Park Farm includes 19 affordable homes, for rent or shared ownership, as well as pedestrian and cycle access and new allotments to go with the housing.

More than £240,000 of the Section 106 developer funds will go towards Oakley Infant and Junior Schools and more than £36,900 towards maintenance improvement at Oakley Park Cricket Club and the provision of an on-site kickabout area.

They will also be contributing £16,000 towards improvements to footpaths, £7,000 towards the school travel plan, as well as 10 allotments with car parking provision.

Basingstoke and Deane councillors approved the plans after the developers submitted revisions to the original plans, which included moving access to the site further to the south of Station Road.

Oakley and North Waltham councillor Diane Taylor said the site was identified as a suitable area in the Oakley and Deane Neighbourhood Plan.

She said Hampshire Highways was satisfied after the developers revised the position of access after concerns over safety.

Speaking after the decision, Emma Gruenbaum, from Wates Developments said: “This proposal will deliver attractive new homes to meet identified housing need.

“Our ambition has always been to create a new space for the growing community with facilities to support its residents and to deliver this in a way that is sensitive to its rural environment.

“Wates Developments is delighted to have worked with all involved to gain support from the council and is excited about its role in assisting the delivery of the neighbourhood plan.”

Original plans were not welcomed by many residents, with 14 letters of objection being submitted during consultation.

Residents expressed concerns over congestion, the building overlooking other properties which would lead to a loss of privacy and disturbance to existing residents.