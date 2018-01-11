Vince earns recall to T20 side for tour

Hampshire cricketer James Vince has been recalled to England’s 16-man Twenty20 side for the Tri-Series against Australia and New Zealand next month.

The call up comes after a torrid Ashes series for Vince who finished the 4-0 series defeat with 242 runs at an average of 26.88, but will stay on tour for the mini tournament, which starts on February 7 in Hobart.

Vince missed the national side’s last T20 international when it crumbled to defeat against West Indies at Chester-le-Street in September last year.

The tournament will give Vince a chance to prove his doubters wrong, not least England’s assistant coach Paul Farbrace, who singled the Hampshire man out for criticism in Australia.