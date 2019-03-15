Vital win for ‘Stoke

Ben Wright’s penalty and Harry Pearse’s slick finish gave Basingstoke the victory over 10-man Swindon Supermarine on Saturday 9th March.

An early penalty from Wright and Pearse’s goal in the final five minutes gave the home side a vital three points.

A huge mistake from opposition defender Michael Hopkins as he handled the ball from Sam Smart’s floated cross.

Wright stepped up and but the home side into the lead tucking the ball into the bottom right.

Sam Argent then had a huge chance to double the score with first Martin Horsell saving the shot, then Hopkins blocking the rebound.

Right after Sam Deadfield had the chance to score but he couldn’t get enough on Smarts low cross.

Then Jack Wakeley flicked a corner on at near post to Deadfield but he couldn’t stretch far enough to find the finish.

HALF TIME 1-0.

The first big chance of the second half came to Argent. Smart closed down the keeper and his clearance deflected off him to Argent, but under pressure his shot curled wide.

Horsell was then sent off for a straight red card when he swung for Argent after both going for the ball.

Harry Pearse finished the game off as he tucked the ball under Matthew Liddiard, the defender now in goal. Argent split the defence as his ball found the on running Pearse who secured the victory.

FULL TIME 2-0.