Volunteer WINS national award

We recently reported that a Basingstoke father had been nominated for a national award and are delighted to share that he has now gone on to win it.

John Smith, 70, won The Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award, sponsored by No5 Barristers’ Chambers, for his dedication helping local charity Headway Basingstoke.

The national awards programme, run by UK-wide charity Headway – the brain injury association, celebrates the outstanding achievements and contributions of people with brain injuries and those working to support them.

“John is an incredible individual who has shown outstanding commitment and dedication to Headway Basingstoke for more than 20 years,” said Peter McCabe, Chief Executive of Headway.

“He has worked tirelessly to ensure that the charity continues to offer support to individuals and families affected by brain injury. His contribution to help organise the charity when they were in a challenging situation was exceptional and he is a very worthy winner of this special award.”