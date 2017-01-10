Volunteers sought by charity to help others

A Basingstoke charity that helps people to stay independent and remain in their own homes is calling for residents to volunteer their time to help.

Basingstoke NeighbourCare provides assistance and support to elderly, unwell or disabled people living in the community.

Part of the charity’s work includes a befriending service which sees volunteers regularly visit people’s homes to help them with tasks or even just have a chat and a cup of tea with them.

One person who currently volunteers their time is Tony Slow, who is in his 80s, and is currently befriending three clients a week for Basingstoke NeighbourCare.

He said: “I moved to Basingstoke from the South Coast and wanted to keep busy.

“I had heard of NeighbourCare, and came in to sign up as a volunteer.

“It is so satisfying to know that I am helping people in my new community and getting to know people.”

All of the clients that Tony befriends are part of Age Concern’s ‘Food and Friendship’ initiative and they all receive Meals on Wheels.

Anyone wanting to volunteer an hour a week to help someone in their community should call 01256 423855.