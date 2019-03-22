Volvo XC40 D3 AWD – R-Design Auto

I’m not sure how many of you have ever driven a Volvo, but let me tell you this; once you have, you will never drive anything else that feels even remotely close. Rubbish, I hear you shout! Well, not so actually – as the car you see before you here is the lovely new Volvo XC40 – a car that I have simply fallen in love with.

To put it bluntly – I have been waiting for months to drive the new XC40 and now it’s finally here sitting on my drive – looking even better than I ever imagined. All I need to do now is take you all on an XC40 adventure.

Power and efficiency

The XC40 I had on test was fitted with a 150hp four-cylinder 1,969cc diesel engine with 320Nm of torque. 0-60 is dealt with in around 10.4sec and will max out at 124mph. For starters – I like this engine a lot because it’s very refined and gets you around brilliantly with minimal effort needed on the loud pedal. The big plus point here though is its torque levels which makes overtaking effortless. For those of you looking for the fuel figures, I managed around 50+ mpg on the combined cycle. Let’s not forget that Volvo majors on designing a car that ticks all the boxes when it comes to putting driver & passenger safety first – which is just one more reason why I love Volvo so much.

On the road

I expected nothing but the best because my test car was fitted with AWD – which basically means you can take it anywhere you like subject to the ride height of course. For me, the XC40 ticks all the right boxes and its AWD abilities are brilliant on pretty much any surface. Well done! Volvo – you have done a fantastic job of getting the AWD system to work efficiently on all surfaces – while still allowing it to feel like a normal road car once you hit the tarmac, which is a pretty hard trick to pull off truth be told.

Design & technology

Volvo’s interiors are very similar across all their models now and are all very ‘plush’. Also, everything fits and works well with the driver and nothing is ever fussy or cumbersome, even the touchscreen display is simple to use and not complex to use as you would find inside a Range Rover for instance. The seating is also very well designed and even after a day driving to Hull & back, I still felt as fresh as a daisy, and unflustered thanks to how a Volvo makes you feel.

Some of the standard equipment in the XC40 includes; Nine-inch centre console touch screen, Volvo On Call with app – available for your smartphone, smartwatch or tablet, this enables you to control various car functions remotely, and also acts as an emergency and tracking service, Sensus Navigation – full European mapping with traffic information and lifetime map updates, Voice-activated control system, Sensus Connect – allows you to access a range of web apps and browse the internet; includes Connected Service Booking, which enables the car to pre-book itself for a convenient service appointment at your chosen Volvo retailer (an optional SIM card with a mobile data allowance is required for these functions).

City Safety – includes pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, and front collision warning with fully automatic emergency braking – including at junctions, Oncoming Lane Mitigation – automatically provides steering assistance if you unwittingly drift out of your lane, guiding you back into your lane and out of the path of any oncoming vehicles, Run-off-Road Protection – automatically tightens the front seatbelts should the car inadvertently leave the road – while front seat frames with a collapsible section reduce vertical forces to help prevent spinal injuries, LED headlights with active high beam, Two-zone climate control with CleanZone air-quality system, Rear parking sensors, Hill-start assist, Cruise control with speed limiter and a 12.3-inch active TFT crystal driver’s information display.

To sum up

Driving the new XC40 was amazing it is like having a brand new friend who’s prepared to do just about anything to make you happy. Seriously though, it’s a great machine that will also do its utmost to please you every time you turn the key.

So there you have it, the XC40 is the perfect all in one package. All that is left to say is I wish I needed a new car right now – because the XC40 would be top of my buying list.

Price from £41,520 (as tested – inc options).