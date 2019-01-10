VW Golf ‘S ‘ 1.6 TDi – 115PS – 5 Door

By Tony Yates

I know you already know this – but I’m going to say it anyway. The VW Golf is for me one of the best cars ever made. And that’s because no matter what version you buy – it will just keep going forever, and that is why I love it so much. In fact, I love it so much I went out and bought a VW UP! GTi instead because I couldn’t afford a Golf GTi – which is a shame, but at least I’m halfway there. In the next few weeks, I will promise to review my own car and boy I hope it turns out to be OK.

Power and efficiency

My test car was powered by a 1.6-litre 115PS TDi diesel engine which is fantastic, and it pulls great – with a good range of torque (250Nm). The 0-62 time is OK at 10.2sec and although not a racing start, it still feels like it wants to get a move on. You can also expect a top speed of around 123mph. Fuel consumption is also good, giving you a urban figure of around 60mpg.

On the road

The Golf is not bad at all, and there is nothing to complain about because all the Golf models throughout the years have all had excellent road holding capabilities and the ‘S’ model even being the sort of base model is no exception. The 5-speed gearbox is also a peach to use and you get a positive feedback through the steering wheel as to what the road beneath you is doing thanks to the sporty nature of the suspension – so you really can see where the GTi version gets all its pedigree from.

Interior & technology

The Golf has a lot to offer a modern driver like style, comfort and practicality. Plus – there are simply millions of Golf’s on the road and there’s a reason for that – because it’s that good. And when you look at this latest version – you can see the dynamic style and elegant lines. I personally believe this to be a very good description if I’m being honest.

Inside, the overall quality and feel are good and its exceptionally spacious in the rear for three adults. There is also plenty of standard kit even in ‘S’ version trim such as; an 8” colour touch-screen, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio, Halogen clear headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear lights with LED technology and a whole host of other extras that you would not find in many base models. Yes – it’s only the ‘S’ version – but I still think its pretty special just as it is.

To sum up

The Golf is a good car with a good price tag. It gives you all the things you will ever want from a compact family car. For me it’s; fun to drive and has bags of space and equipment inside, which is why I will offer it 5 stars.

Price from: £21,160.