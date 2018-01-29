Vyne restoration nears completion

The once-teetering chimneys at the historic Vyne Estate have been restored as part of a major £5.4million repair project.

The National Trust property near Basingstoke is undergoing a massive renovation to its roof, after storm damage in 2013.

The conservation project is now nearly complete with almost 71,000 handmade clay tiles safely installed, battens fixed and new bat-friendly insulation and bat ladders put in place, while draughty windows have also been repaired.

Visitors gave generously to fundraising efforts for the new roof, with £550,000 raised by an appeal, of which £57,000 came from an on-site offer to “tag-a-tile” destined for the new roof.

Now, the former Tudor mansion is on track to open early summer this year.

Members of the public have been able to get up close to the repair work for the last few months via a 360-degree, 14-metre rooftop walkway which will remain open until the end of February.

The fragile roof was badly damaged following a storm on Christmas Eve 2013, where a set of tapestries had to be removed after rainwater started dripping through the ceiling of the house.

The house, in Sherborne St John, has an illustrious history, and hosted a visit from King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn in 1535.