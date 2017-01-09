Wait for West Berks tip permits over for some of borough’s residents

Permits granting access for some Basingstoke and Deane residents to use the tip in Newbury have finally been delivered.

A deal between both the borough and county councils and West Berkshire Council to allow some residents to use the household waste recycling centre (HWRC) has been agreed for months.

This is after a permit scheme was introduced across the county border in September that meant that only people from West Berkshire would be able to use the HWRCs in Padworth and Newbury.

A new agreement that Basingstoke and Deane residents living more than 10 miles away from Basingstoke’s Wade Road tip would also be delivered permits was supposed to be completed by Christmas.

But after a few weeks’ delay, the 12-month permits have now been received by residents, with the borough council’s member for the environment, Hayley Eachus, expressing her delight.

“When we found out residents would have miles to go to their nearest tips, we weren’t happy,” said Cllr Eachus.

“So we’re pleased to have finally sorted something out, as it’s absolutely crucial.

“Otherwise some people would be travelling 13, 14, or 15 miles, which is substantial for people wanting to get rid of rubbish.”

North Hampshire residents had previously been allowed to use the centres – due to them being closer to their homes than the Basingstoke HWRC – until the county council elected to stop paying a £200,000 contribution to West Berkshire.

This led to what the borough council labelled a “tip war” between the authorities, with the county council expressing its hope that the “transitional 12 month period” would help out some of the affected residents.

Executive member for environment, Cllr Rob Humby, said: “I am grateful to our colleagues at both West Berkshire Council for working with us on this arrangement, and Basingstoke for helping us identify the areas furthest from a Hampshire HWRC site.

“I hope this transitional arrangement will be useful to residents.

“I would ask people who have received a permit to check the terms and conditions of using West Berkshire’s HWRC, as there are elements which may be different from before, and from using a Hampshire HWRC.”

The permit enables access for cars only, in order to prevent people bringing in commercial or trade waste for disposal illegally, due to only household waste being accepted at the Newtown Road tip, in Newbury.

Cllr Eachus added: “We want people to recycle, and fly tipping is one of the borough council’s major concerns.

“If we can encourage people to recycle, and make it easier, that’s definitely a good thing.”