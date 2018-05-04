Walkers gather cash protecting green space

Raising money for charity was a walk in the park for North Hampshire fundraisers who turned out in their droves last month.

Hannah Houstin-Lacey, from the North Hampshire District Group, raised £2,400 for CPRE Hampshire after organising a bluebell walk in Ellisfield, Basingstoke.

More than 50 walkers and numerous dogs joined Hannah on the event, including constituency MP Ranil Jayawardena and recent CPRE North Hampshire chairman Peter Bedford.

The walk took in seven miles of stunning Hampshire countryside and ended with walkers enjoying tea, cake and a raffle in Ellisfield village hall.

Hannah said: “This was such a happy social occasion and with everyone pulling together to support a very worthwhile charity.

“There was a fabulous community spirit throughout the whole occasion with many friends support me as well.

“It was a glorious sunny day and the bluebells were magnificent, I never get tired of drinking in their sight and smell.

“The countryside is precious. With a greater demand to build there is a real threat to our greenspaces.

“I want to try and help protect it.”

A spokesperson for CPRE Hampshire said: “Our thanks go to Hannah and everyone who supported this wonderful event.”