Wallet stolen during violent assault

A man was assaulted as he walked through Basingstoke last Friday night.

The 32-year-old victim was making his way along Lower Brook Street on his own at around 11.10pm when another man walked over and punched and kicked him.

He had to be taken to Basingstoke hospital for treatment for facial and shoulder injuries as a result, while the attacker also stole the man’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as being tall and of a thin build and was wearing tight blue jeans, a black jacket with a grey thick hood coming out of the back of the jacket and a red beanie hat.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area that night is asked to contact Detective Constable Kayleigh Rush on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170063107.

Information can also be left anonymously with charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.