Want to be a business board member?

The Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is looking to recruit members to help shape the economic future of the area.

A number of business board member vacancies have become available at the partnership, which secures Government funding to pay for major infrastructure projects.

The LEP recently secured an additional £71.1million from the Local Growth Fund (LGF) to support the economy across north Hampshire and Surrey in a bid to create more than 15,000 new jobs.

Around £10m of this funding has already been allocated to fund road improvements to the south-west corridor of Basingstoke that will see the A30 Winchester Road upgraded from Junction 7 of the M3 into the town.

Board members play a key role in ensuring that the LEP’s priorities are driven by business needs in the area, with the voluntary role requiring members to be from the Enterprise M3 LEP area and attend six meetings a year.

LEP chairman Geoff French said: “We are looking for business board members who are passionate about creating conditions that enable businesses to thrive. “Our LEP area offers a great environment for business productivity, with chances of survival higher than the UK average.

“We are keen to build on this position of strength and our new board members will play a key role in this regard.”

Candidates have until March 10 to apply at: www.enterprisem3.org.uk/node/1152.