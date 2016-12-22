War medals stolen in burglary

Five campaign medals from the Second World War have been burgled from a house in Sherfield-on-Loddon.

Thieves also made off with a large quantity of high-value and sentimental jewellery during the incident on Monday afternoon.

Those responsible forced entry into the house in Northfield Road by smashing a window, before then making off with the medals, and a number of items, including a gold wedding band.

A diamond and sapphire gold ring, several pairs of silver earrings, and silver and gold cufflinks were also taken from the property during the burglary, which took place sometime between 12.45pm and 7.40pm.

Hampshire police have since opened an investigation to help track down the offenders, with officers labelling the ordeal as “very distressing” for the victims.

PC Richard Baldwin said: “Empty jewellery boxes were found the next day in a nearby allotment in Bow Gardens, so we are keen to speak to people who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in that area in particular.

“While the exact value of the belongings stolen is not yet known, most of the items hold significant sentimental value.

“If you saw anyone hanging around in Northfield Road that day, please contact us as you may have information that could d potentially lead to us reuniting these much-loved items with their rightful owners.”

Call 101, quoting crime reference number 44160478104.