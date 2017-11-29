Warm welcome at new-look Iceland

Iceland is back in business in Basingstoke town centre after a £500,000 makeover.

Mayor Paul Frankum cut the ribbon to mark the re-opening of the store which boasts a new layout in Festival Place last week.

The new look of the store includes revamped frontage, digital signage, LED lighting, improved in-store navigation as well as new checkouts and new product ranges.

This comes as more than £2 million is being invested in refitting Iceland shops across Hampshire.

Neil Hayes, Iceland’s merchandising and format development director, said: “Each of our refitted stores opened to date has created a real buzz, winning praise from our regular customers and attracting new shoppers who had never thought of trying Iceland before.

“Doing work on this scale is only possible if we close the store for a time and I thank all our customers in Basingstoke for their patience while the project has been completed.

“I am sure they will feel it has been worth it when they experience the new store, which has the same friendly faces to serve them, all the products they love plus some exciting new additions.”