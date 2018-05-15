Warning over dogs in hot cars

Man’s best friend is unlikely to reciprocate the friendship in Hampshire after 17 dogs locked in hot cars were reported in just three days.

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA received more calls about dogs “in hot environments” during the hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend on record than in any other county in England.

The mercury rose to above 28ºC in parts of the UK, enough to cause serious distress or even kill a dog trapped in a hot place, such as a car, conservatory or caravan.

RSPCA campaign manager Holly Barber said: “Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a minute or two but we know that this is all it takes for temperatures inside a car to soar to dangerous levels.

“Our main advice to owners is not to leave dogs in cars and our main advice to passers-by is to call 999 if they’re concerned about an animal in a hot environment.”

In 2017, only Greater London reported more cases to the RSPCA (626) than Hampshire (387).

No other county in England reported more than 270 instances to the RSCPA throughout the whole of last year.