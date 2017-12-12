Warning over sharing of explicit video

Police are warning the public about an explicit video involving a child that was shared using social media.

Hampshire police officers are urging members of the public to delete the content should they receive it, adding that if they show or forward the explicit video to someone else they could be committing a criminal offence.

The people in the video have been identified and specialist police officers are supporting them to ensure their safety.

If you have any knowledge related to who shared this video, call 101.

Children who have been affected by this video are encouraged to speak to their parents, teachers or a trusted adult or can contact ChildLine on 0800 1111 for further support.