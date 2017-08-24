Waste charges are blamed for rise in fly-tipping incidents

A Basingstoke resident has branded charges for waste like rubble and plasterboard at a council controlled recycling centre as “outrageous” and fears it is encouraging fly-tipping.

Spencer Cleary, from Hatch Warren, voiced his concerns about the ‘short-sighted’ charges to leave soil and rubble, plasterboard and asbestos at the household waste recycling centre in Wade Road. The measures have been in place at the Hampshire County Council-operated site since October 2016.

He submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council which showed there were 702 incidents of fly-tipped waste removed by council workers and 569 reports of fly-tipping by members of the public to the council in the first quarter of this year.

This compares to 2,352 reports of fly-tipping by the public and 2,147 incidents of fly-tipped rubbish removed in 2016/17. In 2015/16, the figures were 1,989 and 1,036 respectively.

Mr Cleary said he had been helping an elderly neighbour who had been having some work done in his house and had some plasterboard that he needed to get rid of.

At the tip, he was told that he would have to pay and decided to get rid of it in the ordinary waste collection. Mr Cleary said: “I thought ‘this is wrong’ and that’s when I got the FOI.

“The numbers are quite startling – the reports of fly-tipping have increased year on year and the latest figures for quarter one show reports of fly-tipping are already 569, and if you times it by four you’ve got another increase.

“Bearing in mind, if you take in Christmas and things like that, these numbers are really going to spike because people are going to think ‘what can we and what can’t we take to the dump?’.

“I’m just really angry – it’s encouraging people to do the wrong thing and that’s what grates with me.

“When you think of Hampshire County Council, they’re forcing the borough council to spend more money on clearing up the waste.

“I think it’s just totally outrageous and very, very short-sighted that it’ll end up costing more money than it saves.”

Cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment, Hayley Eachus, said that the borough council has been working hard to improve the way they log incidents of fly-tipping to keep records accurate, and this ‘has lead to what appears to be a recent rise in incidents, despite the amount of waste collected in the same period decreasing’.

Cllr Eachus said every incident is thoroughly investigated, cases are being built that are hoped ‘will result in successful prosecutions’ and that 16 fixed penalty notices have been handed out since November.

Eleven interviews have been carried out under caution since the start of the year and 13 warning notices handed out.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said charges for certain items were brought in ‘as a way of being fair to all of Hampshire’s council taxpayers’ to keep all of the county’s tips open ‘at a time of severe financial reductions in Government grant’.

They also said that residents had made it clear that they would prefer small charges to closures and that costs have been set to ‘only cover the cost of handling and disposing’, pointing out that ‘no local authority has any legal obligation to accept non-household waste material’.

The spokesman continued: “As regards to the detail in Basingstoke and Deane’s FOI response, items such as white goods and green waste can still be taken to a HWRC free of charge.

“We now offer a service for small companies to dispose of commercial waste at the HWRC as part of work to reduce fly-tipping. Many of the items reported are items that have never been accepted at HWRCs, such as tyres, and until recently, commercial waste.”