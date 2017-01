Ruby Wax will be at The Haymarket next Wednesday, February 1, as part of her ‘Frazzled! A Guide to Mindfulness’ UK tour.

The 63-year-old American, who has spent the majority of her career in the UK, comes to the Wote Street venue to talk about mental health issues and why we constantly over think certain situations.

Tickets cost £22 and the gig will start at 7.30pm.