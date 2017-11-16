Webb nets a brace to create FA Trophy history for Row

History makers Hartley Wintney cruised into the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history with a 3-0 win over a subdued Gosport Borough.
A first half brace from Josh Webb and a Paul Hodges goal after the break sent the Row through in the all-Hampshire clash to set up a third qualifying round tie at Farnborough or Banbury United on November 25.
Hartley were the better side but it was the National League South’s bottom club – who only have a solitary point to their name –who should have been ahead within the first 60 seconds.
A good cross from Liam Mears found Dale Mason in the box but the winger, who did well to create a good chance, screwed his shot across the face of goal.
After averting the early scare the Row put in a controlled performance to ease into the next round.
They went ahead midway through the first period when, in front of a decent crowd of 216, a surging run from Hodges set up Webb, who fired an unstoppable shot into the net.
The forward added his second on 26 minutes, curling home a delightful shot past Tom Price from the edge of the box.
Dale Mason fired wide for Boro two minutes later before Hartley thought they had added a third goal just before the interval.
Good passing between Louie Paget and Hodges allowed Jake Baxter to run on and put the ball into the net. However, the celebrations were cut short by the assistant’s raised flag.
Eight minutes after the restart and the Row put the game to bed with their third of the afternoon.
Rowan Vine and star man Webb combined well to create a chance for Hodges to fire home from 12 yards and send Hartley into the next round.
Daniel Brownlie and Anthony Millerick’s side were knocked out of the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Marlow on Tuesday.
Jordace Holder-Spooner gave the away side the lead just before half time but the Row hit back through Michael Buck on 75 minutes.
Marlow landed the decisive blow two minutes before time when Marcus Mealing scored to send the away side into the next round.
Hartley, who are fourth in the table, return to Evo-Stik South East action on Saturday when they host fellow high-flyers Cambridge City (2nd) in a top-of-the-table clash.