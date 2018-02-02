Wee ones celebrate Burns Night

All things Scottish took centre stage at a Basingstoke day nursery as children and staff celebrated Burns Night.

The children at Kiddi Caru nursery made Scottish flags and then covered the nursery walls with them, while enjoying poems by Robert Burns.

Nursery manager Helen Kinch said: “The children loved reading and listening to some of Robert Burns’ poems as the language and dialect he used is so interesting – they learned lots of Scottish words throughout the day. The nursery is looking very colourful thanks to the flags they made too.”