What would Jane Austen say to a Stormtrooper?

Basingstoke welcomed visitors from a galaxy far, far away for the opening of an unmissable exhibition.

One of the UK’s finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters, May the Toys Be With You will run at the Willis Museum until April 14.

Star Wars fans can enjoy displays featuring everything from X-Wing fighters to lightsabers.

A spokesperson said: “These fantastical designs became the playthings of a generation, and have fired our imaginations and stamped their place on our cultural landscape since the first film was released 40 years ago.

“For little and big kids alike, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to view rarely seen and highly collectable Star Wars treasures.”