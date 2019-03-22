When we met: Julia Donaldson

We opened our chat with Julia Donaldson asking her how the Gruffalo, one of the best loved children’s characters of all time, came into being. We were slightly surprised when she revealed that she had never been asked that before. She went on to reveal that the origins for the Gruffalo began in an old Chinese folk story about a tiger. As a songwriter, Julia wanted her story to rhyme and as she could find nothing to rhyme with tiger, and so the Gruffalo was born.

Julia also shared with us, the working relationship between herself and illustrator Axel Scheffler. Originally selected by the publisher, the two now frequently work together but always do so independently of each other. They do meet on book tours and have a new book about Aliens coming out in the autumn.

Having created so many characters, Julia admitted that she does not really have a favourite but a fondness for many of them. She is particularly enjoying playing the witch to husband Malcolm’s Warthog in their latest production; The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog which is coming to Basingstoke in April. Julia highlighted the terrific costumes, especially the great leather jacket that the Wildebeest wears so keep an eye out for it if you are going to the show.

The costumes and the fabulous scenery were created and provided by local James Lewis of TIN SHED Scenery who said: “Working with Julia and company has been really enjoyable and I’m so excited to have a show I’ve designed and built in my local theatre, the Haymarket. I’ve lived in the area all my life and my company TIN SHED scenery has been based on Dummer Down Farm since 2011.’

Talking about the forthcoming show, Julia disclosed the “amazing” mini stage that sits on the main stage with surprises popping up for the audience. She also described work done to prepare The Magic Paintbrush which is used to bring things to life live on stage, including the involvement of a professional magician to train teach the techniques and tricks.

Julia finds enjoyment in all aspects of her career from the solitariness of writing a book to the exhilaration of putting a show together. If you are thinking about following in her footsteps; Julia’s advice to budding authors is to “make sure that your story has a good ending that leaves the reader or audience satisfied as a poor ending is as frustrating as a flat joke.”

As a fan of books, Julia admitted to being frustrated when travelling on the train at the lack of people reading books and feels it important to continue to share her love of books, especially with children. She recalled some of the questions that she encounters from children during her tours covering everything from why she wears such funny shoes to one young child who was very specific asking: “Are you popular, famous, a celebrity or none of the above?” which unsurprisingly brought a smile to her face.

Discussing the Scottish heritage that both she and her husband Malcolm share, albeit from opposing clans in years gone by, we were treated to a spontaneous Scottish rendition from the pair which was rather special to hear.

If you want to join in the fun, you can join Julia, her guitar-playing husband Malcolm and the rest of the cast as they bring Julia’s stories to life with songs, puppetry and a touch of magic on 7 – 9 April at The Haymarket Theatre.

Puppets were made by local award winning puppet maker Nick Ash who commented: “It was a great opportunity to make all the puppets for the Room on the Broom section of the show. I’m a massive fan of Julia’s books. I think my favourite character in the book is the cat. Cats are one of my favourite animals and he reminds my a cat I used to know. I tried really hard to make the puppets look like the illustrations in the book as I wanted their different personalities to come through”.