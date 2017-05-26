Whitchurch celebrates long friendship with French twin town

A long-lasting friendship between Whitchurch and its twin town in south west France has once again been rekindled.

Eighteen residents of Whitchurch recently returned from Neuvic sur I’Isle in what was the 38th annual trip to celebrate the twinning.

“This year’s visit was particularly memorable because we were there at such an important time for the French nation, the election of a new president,” said Beth Shearing, chairman of the Testbourne Parishes Twinning Association.

“As always the food, entertainment and trip around the beautiful countryside were immensely enjoyable.”

The group were welcomed with a Perigordian buffet (a local savoury version of a cream tea), visited France’s only remaining slate mine and a chocolate factory.

There was also a walnut evening where everything was produced from the nut that particular region of France is known for before the trip ended with a gala meal, attended by the Mayor of Neuvic, Francois Rousel.

Whitchurch will be welcoming their friends from Neuvic to England next year and are looking for new members to host French guests.

Beth added: “Many members have established a lasting relationship with people in this lovely area of France.

“If you feel you want to share in this Anglo-French cultural exchange, we would welcome you.”

Visit testbournetwinning.org.uk for more information on the group.