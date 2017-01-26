Why I turned down Sir Paul

You must be doing well in music if Sir Paul McCartney praises your work.

That’s what happened to Farnborough-based musician Big Boy Bloater, who will be gigging at The Forge this Saturday, January 28.

He comes to the Churchill Way venue to perform tunes from his latest studio album ‘Luxury Hobo’, as well as other tracks off his previous records.

Known for his work as a solo artist as well as fronting his own band The Limits, Triple B insists that the sky is the limit for him, as he continues to grow a reputation of producing high quality music.

Even though his home town is around 30 minutes from the theatre, he has never performed at The Forge.

He hopes to put this right with a show that the audience will remember on Saturday.

“I’ve played in Las Vegas, Dubai, New York and even Glasgow but it’s very rare that I play so close to home so I’m really looking forward to it,” he told the Observer.

“Even though I actually haven’t played at The Forge before, I played on the main stage at The Anvil a couple of years back supporting my good friend Imelda May. That was an awesome gig.

“ I’ve also been in the audience a few times at The Forge though so I know what to expect. It’s a great venue.”

When talking about his experience with Sir Paul McCartney, Bloater said: “A few years back I played a gig at the Empire, Leicester Square that he (Sir Paul) was involved with.

“He saw the band and he must have really liked us because a few weeks later I got a phone call from his management asking if we’d be interested in recording an album with him at Abbey Road.

“I was absolutely thrilled to be asked (who wouldn’t want to record at Abbey Road with an ex-Beatle eh?) but in the end it never came off as the recording dates clashed with an American tour that we had booked.”

Coy on what his real name was, the musician revealed that the nickname ‘Bloater’ was given to him as a child for an unknown reason and has stuck ever since.

He has used this to his advantage though as Triple B is currently embarking on a huge UK tour which will see him play at clubs, theatres and festivals throughout 2017.

And with Triple B being known for his lively and energetic shows, he insists that there will be a different side to him this weekend.

“It’s going to be a much more intimate show than I normally do with my band The Limits,” he said.

“I’ll be talking about how some of my songs came about, some stories from the road and I think I may even showcase a couple of brand new songs.

“I absolutely love playing live.

“When you’ve had a terrible week there’s nothing better than getting on stage and sharing a few songs.”

Tickets cost from £12.50 to £14.50.

The gig will start at 7.45pm.