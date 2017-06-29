Wiggling their way into town

Popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles are travelling halfway across the globe to the UK as part of their Big Show world tour.

And on July 30 the entertainers and their Wiggly friends Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog arrive at The Anvil.

The Wiggles were formed more than 25 years ago when established musician Anthony Field had the idea to make a children’s album.

Although the group has seen a few changes in members over the years, it has always retained the band’s leader, Anthony.

Currently accompanying him include Emma Watkins, Lachlan ‘Lachy’ Gillespie and Simon Pryce, all of whom are seasoned and experienced musicians.

The Wiggles have enjoyed success since they were first established.

Over the years they have released more than 45 studio albums and eight series of television shows, with each series containing on average 26 episodes.

Dubbed one of the most popular children’s bands by critics world-wide, The Wiggles have sold more than 23 million DVDs, eight million books and seven million albums.

At the end of July, they will play everyone’s favourite Wiggles songs such as Hot Potato, Rock-a-Bye Your Bear and Do the Propeller!, alongside their Wiggly friends Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword.

The show is described as being ideal for children of all ages and has a running time of approximately 75 minutes with no interval.

You can join the band for a magical afternoon of family entertainment on July 30 at 2pm.

Full price tickets are £18.50, including a £2 booking fee; group discounts available.

To book tickets, you can either call the box office on 01256 844244, or visit The Anvil website at anvilarts.org.uk.