Will and Eddy pushing the boundaries of folk

Dynamic and exhilarating duo Will Pound and Eddy Jay are bringing their unique form of folk to The Forge next Thursday.

The pair of master musicians read each other instinctively.

This amazing creative partnership opens a path to new folk sounds with nothing more than a harmonica and an accordion.

Together they sound like one instrument.

Will is one of the finest harmonica players of his generation whose innovative style pushes the boundaries of his instrument and the folk genre.

Three times nominated for BBC Radio 2 Folk Musician Of The Year, he has held the accolades of FATEA Instrumentalist of the Year (2013, 2014) and Spiral Earth Magazine Musician Of The Year (2015).

Eddy is a real master of the accordion with the ability to turn it into an orchestra at his fingertips.

He was a key player in the arrangement of the hit stage musical version of Noel Coward’s Brief Encounter’ (Kneehigh Theatre).

He has devised his own version of Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf, plus a show celebrating Edith Piaf that has toured the UK and beyond.

Will and Eddy’s new 11-track album, Ignite, is attracting much attention in the media.

It’s being described as ‘A musical exaltation’ by BBC Radio 3 and ‘Staggeringly brilliant’ by Folk Radio.

It’s guaranteed to brighten your day thanks to the innovative mixture of both musicians.

We live in an age where there is so much new music it can be hard to tell what is truly unique.

However, the powerful combination of Pound and Jay is just that – unique.

It is something that needs to be heard and is often described as a work of art.

The show starts at 7.45pm.

Tickets for a wonderful night of Will Pound and Eddy Jay are priced at £16.50.

Concession, under-16 and full-time student tickets are priced at £14.50. This price includes a £2 booking fee.

Call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or book online at anvilarts.org.uk.