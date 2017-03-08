Win a £125 gift card with The Entertainer

To celebrate The Entertainer’s re-opening of their refurbished Basingstoke store, located in Festival Place on Potters Walk, we are giving away two £125 gift cards to spend in store from the UK’s favourite toy retailer! The Entertainer is reopening its doors on Saturday 18th March and will be celebrating with a host of exciting activities for you to get involved in. With special appearances from LEGO Ninjago’s Kai and Lloyd, along with The Entertainer’s mascot, Jack, plenty of fun in-store demos, face painting, balloon models and FREE gifts with selected purchases, it is set to be a fun packed day for all! In addition to all of this, the ﬁrst 20 families to visit the store will receive a FREE gift card ranging from £5 – £100! To ﬁnd out more about The Entertainer and its stores please visit www.TheToyShop.com

Win a £125 gift card!

To be in with a chance of winning one of the two gift cards we have on offer just answer the following simple question:

Q: Which popular brand of plastic brick recently released their own movie version of Batman?

This competition closes Friday, March 17, 2017.

