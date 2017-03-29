Win a day at the races courtesy of Dubai Duty Free!

Spring has finally arrived, heralding the start of an exciting season of Flat racing at Newbury Racecourse, and you could be there to witness it! Once more the multi-award winning and world-renowned airport retailer Dubai Duty Free are giving you the opportunity to experience a thrilling day out at the races for the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials.

This year with two days of top-class horseracing on the 21st and 22nd of April, the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials annually unearths and showcases exciting new equine talent, earning itself a reputation as an early season highlight of the Flat racing calendar.

Open to all, new and experienced racegoers alike, and with opportunities to win further prizes on the Dubai Duty Free Wheel of Surprise, as well as chances to win free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise and the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draws, this day is one not to be missed!

Win tickets!

To be in with a chance of winning one of ten pairs of Premier enclosure tickets for Saturday 22nd April, simply answer the following question:

Q: Dubai Duty Free is synonymous with which industry? Airport Retailing, Bookmaking or Car Manufacturing?

This competition closes Thursday, April 13

To enter click here.