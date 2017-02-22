Win a set of family tickets for the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, where awesome awaits!

Get ready to experience the ultimate LEGO® adventure this spring. Join the famous LEGOLAND Pirates on a new action packed adventure full of surprises and high octane stunts in a brand new Pirate stunt show; ‘Return to Skeleton Bay’.

There’s plenty more across the Resort to keep the whole family entertained. Fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, ride the thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet, join LEGO® divers on a magical underwater adventure on Atlantis Submarine Voyage or enjoy the UK’s only LEGO® Star Wars™ Miniland Model Display.

NEW for 2017 – Become a master of Spinjitzu at the all new LEGO® NINJAGO™ World opening May 2017! Join your favourite heroes and take on awesome training activities as you prepare for the ultimate test of your ninja skills on LEGO® NINJAGO™ The Ride!

With over 55 rides, live shows and attractions, LEGOLAND is guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained. Plan your LEGO adventure at www.LEGOLAND.co.uk

The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort opens on 10 March 2017.

Win tickets!

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket just answer the following simple question:

Q: What is the name of the new LEGOLAND Pirate stunt show?

This competition closes Friday, March 17, 2017.

To enter click here.

• LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, NINJAGO, the Minifigure, DUPLO and LEGOLAND are trademarks of the LEGO Group. © 2017 The LEGO Group.

Terms and Conditions

Prize Terms and Conditions:

Win a family day out at the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, including 2 adult and 2 child tickets.

• Only one entry per person.

• Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

• Entrants submitting the correct answer will be entered into a prize draw which will take place on [insert date]

• The winner will be selected at random [by – insert method]

• Each prize consists of 2 adult and 2 child day tickets to the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort.

• Any additional adults and/or children will be charged at the standard rate.

• If the winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her prize with fewer than four (4) guests, the prize will be awarded to the winner and any participating guest and any remainder of the prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation.

• The prize is for one day tickets only, and not 2 Day or Annual Passes.

• Prizes must be used within the 2017 season from 10 March 2017 – 30 October 2017.

• Prizes will be sent to winners by the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort by post.

• Any additional tickets you may wish to purchase can be booked in advance online at www.legoland.co.uk

• If you are using these tickets to attend on an event day please ensure that you arrive early to guarantee entry.

• When planning your visit, please remember to take a look at our calendar for opening dates and times. We are closed on some Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the season.

• Height restrictions apply on some rides.

• The prize is subject to the attractions normal Terms and Conditions of Entry, which can be found at

https://www.legoland.co.uk/tickets-and-passes/terms-and-conditions/park/

• The use of the prize is subject to availability and capacity restrictions.

• Not all attractions, shows and rides may be operational on the day of the visit.

• Height, age and weight restrictions apply on some rides.

• Prize consists only of one day entrance only; no other elements or expenses such as travel, car parking, meals and beverages, spending money or Q-Bot access to rides and attractions are included. All such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner plus guests.

• The promoter’s decision is final and binding. No correspondence will be entered into. Unless otherwise stated the promoter is the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

• This prize cannot be taken in conjunction with any other promotion, offer, reward/loyalty program, 2 Day or Annual Pass, group booking, rail inclusive offer.

• Competition entry is open to all UK residents except employees and the immediate family of the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort.

• There is no cash or alternative to the prizes stated, and the prizes are non-transferable.