Win a family Ski or Snowboard lesson at Skizone!

Snowsports can be learned once more in Basingstoke with the opening of Skizone last month.

Located in the IFly centre at the Basingtoke Leisure Park, Skizone’s indoor revolving slopes provide the same speed and thrills as if you were descending a real piste whilst otherwise being a far more flexible and economical way of learning to ski or snowboard -for all ages and abilities.

Lessons are taught privately at a tailored pace, completely suited to your individual needs so you can progress at your own speed with full confidence. Each lesson lasts an hour, taught directly by their fully qualified and highly experienced coaches, which includes tuition both on and off the slopes to further enhance your learning.

You’ll be taught the very same techniques that you would use on real snow and if you’re already an experienced snowsports enthusiast you can also hire the slope by the hour for you and your friends! With the next Winter Olympics due in 2018 Skizone are also keen to train the next generation of Olympic champions!

Coming soon, the children’s term time SkiAcademy is a fantastic opportunity for children to learn skiing in a “child centric” club, in a fun environment that helps improve both confidence and development. Snowsports are a great way to stay healthy and active and Skizone’s membership scheme offers huge benefits, discounts and a mountain of rewards both at Skizone and Snozone in Milton Keynes and Yorkshire.

Win a family lesson!

As mentioned above we have a 1 hour family lesson to give away and to be in with a chance of winning one all you have to do is answer the following simple question:

Q: Where in Basingstoke is Skizone located?

This competition closes midday, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Terms and conditions

The prize is a private family ski or snowboard lesson for up to 4 people. This experience lasts one hour, split into two groups with approximately 30 minutes of slope time each.

Skiing is taught from the age of 5 years and snowboarding from 8 years however for family ski lessons children as young as 4 years old can be accommodated

The lesson needs to be booked and taken by 31st December 2017

Lessons are subject to availability – Skizone is open 7 days a week