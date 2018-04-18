WIN a family ticket and meet the stars of Cirque Berserk!

After sell-out runs and tours in 2016 and 2017, Cirque Berserk! the UK’s biggest theatre-circus spectacular is coming to the Anvil, Basingstoke, for the very first time, performing from Thursday 24th to Saturday 26th May.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, Zippos Cirque Berserk! is a danger-filled spectacle to amaze audiences from 5 to 95.

Bringing this treasured form of live entertainment bang up-to-date in a jaw dropping spectacular created especially for theatre. Witness the world’s most dangerous circus act with the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death – four motorcyclists reaching speeds of over 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage. PLUS experience thrilling acts from over 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen.

Amazing physical comedians the Mustache Brothers also join the troupe – family entertainment at its best!

