Win a family ticket to Marwell Zoo

Win one of two family day tickets to Marwell Zoo, near Winchester in Hampshire and visit this summer to experience the Great Brick Safari – an interactive LEGO brick experience using over 2 million bricks to build 80 life size animals in a fun trail around the zoo.

Kangaroos, gorillas, lions and giant panda cubs will be included as part of the 27 animal species represented in this UK exclusive event, as well as a host of replica animals that you can also see at the zoo including lemurs, meerkats, warthogs and a tiger.

As well as all this, there’s 140 acres of beautiful Hampshire parkland to explore as you enjoy an incredible range of exotic and endangered species from majestic giraffes to endangered snow leopards. You could even spot our young pygmy hippo in his paddock or a critically endangered African wild ass calf recently born.

Book tickets online to save time or catch the bus from Eastleigh train station to enjoy 10% off admission.

Terms: Prize of a family day ticket to Marwell Zoo is valid for 2 adults and 2 children for 12 months from the date of issue.

Q: How many Lego animals are there in the zoo?

This competition closes Friday, August 4, 2017

