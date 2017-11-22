Win a family ticket to Peter Pan!

Peter Pan flies in to The Anvil from Thursday 14 December to Sunday 7 January, so this Christmas take the second star to the right and fly far away to Neverland.

Follow Wendy, John and Michael Darling as they meet Tiger Lily and the Indians, the Lost Boys, and the impish Tinker Bell. Boo and hiss as the evil Captain Hook, his comic sidekick Smee, and his motley pirate crew take on the children – but beware of the crocodile that ticks!

Andrew Agnew, probably best known as the crime-busting, nature-loving PC Plum in the two times BAFTA Award-winning Balamory (CBeebies), plays Smee as well as the taking on the role of Director.

Gary Turner, probably best remembered for playing Carlos Diaz in Emmerdale, makes a welcome return as Captain Hook, a role he has played twice at The Anvil, in 2006 and 2011.

Star of the West End Jessica Punch takes the title role of Peter Pan. Sarah Louise Day returns to The Anvil, this year as Mrs Darling. Sarah has starred in many pantomimes at The Anvil as well as choreographed the stunning dance routines that are such a huge part of the productions. Laura Harrison is Tiger Lily, Helen Petrovna is Tinker Bell, and Jenny Huxley-Golden is Wendy. Younger readers may recognise Jenny from M.I. High for CBBC.

Fast-moving comedy acrobats The Nitwits complete the cast as the madcap Pirate Crew causing hilarious havoc where ever they go. .

Ticket prices for Peter Pan vary depending on performance (all tickets include a £2 booking fee). Concessions are available depending on performance. Family tickets, schools and group rates are available on selected performances.

For more information, or to book your tickets, contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk

Win a family ticket!

We have two family tickets to give away and to be in with a chance of winning one just answer the following simple question:

Q: Why does the crocodile tick?

This competition closes on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

To enter click here.