Win a night of VIP bowling for you and five friends at Hollywood Bowl!

We’ve teamed up with the folks at Hollywood Bowl Basingstoke Leisure Park to offer you the chance to win a fun-packed night of VIP bowling for you and five friends, a drink each, as well as a burger or hot dog!

Whether you’re looking for a night out, a work social or a Friday night double date –Hollywood Bowl has got it covered with great food, drinks, awesome amusements and of course bowling.

Don’t forget, if you go down mid-week, you can enjoy their new combo: one game of bowling, a drink and a burger or hot dog from only £9.99 when you book online.

So what are you waiting for? Let the good times roll!

For more information, check out the Hollywood Bowl website and sign up to the newsletter to receive all the latest news and exclusive offers straight to your inbox.

Win tickets

For your chance to win this awesome package, just answer the following simple question:

Q: Where in Basingstoke is Hollywood Bowl located?

This competition closes on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Terms and conditions

1. Prize winners are entitled to one game of bowling, including VIP lanes where available, drink and a burger or hot dog per person at Hollywood Bowl Basingstoke for a group of six.

2. Burgers and hot dogs are without toppings and fries. Drink excludes large fizzy drinks, Champagne, Prosecco, premium spirits, doubles, large glasses of wine and cocktails.

3. Valid until August 2018

4. Closing date for entries is Tuesday, May 8, 2018, entries submitted after this date will not be counted.

5. Judge’s decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

6. Prize winners will be contacted within 30 days of being notified that they are a winner by email, with details of how to claim their prize.

7. Supply of your contact email address is required to be eligible to enter the competition. It will be used by Hollywood Bowl and its agencies to contact you if you’ve won.

8. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer.

9. Reservations are subject to the centre’s availability and must be booked in advance and at the centre manager’s discretion.

10. Prize is valid all day Monday to Thursday and until 6pm on Fridays.

11. Prize is not valid during October half-term holidays, Christmas school holidays, February half term holidays, Easter school holidays, May school holidays or bank holidays, and must be booked in advance.

12. No cash alternative.

13. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

14. Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

15. Promoter: The Hollywood Bowl Group, 31 Mark Rd, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 7BW.

16. Usual Promoter details apply