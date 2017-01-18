Win Classic tickets!

Win tickets to the glittering London Classic Car Show – the capital’s premier celebration for any classic car enthusiast, collector or buyer.

Now in its third year, the 2017 show – which will be held at ExCeL London from 23-26 February – will be the biggest and best yet. And, with more than 700 of the world’s most stunning classic cars on display plus innovative features such as The Grand Avenue, Car Club Square and the brand new Historic Motorsport International, it really isn’t to be missed. We have five pairs of Sunday tickets to giveaway in this special competition.

Highlights include a ‘red sea’ of fabulous Ferraris, celebrating the legendary Italian company’s 70th birthday. Among the mouth-watering £100m collection on show will be eye-catching greats such as the wondrous GTO, Daytona, Dino and F40.

Another popular feature is The Grand Avenue, a ground-breaking roadway running through the very centre of the display stands. It means The London Classic Car Show is no mere static exhibition but a living, breathing homage to the automobile where visitors can not only see but also hear their favourite classics in action.

The 2017 London Classic Car Show is also certain to attract many celebrities from the motoring world. The roll-call from previous years includes F1 stars Jenson Button and David Coulthard, TV’s James May and racing icon Sir Stirling Moss. More big names are promised for 2017.

Advance tickets to the 2017 London Classic Car Show are available from the show website – thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk – with adult admission priced from just £24.

WIN TICKETS!

To win a pair of tickets to Sunday’s show, simply answer this simple question:

Q: Which legendary Italian car manufacturer will be celebrating its 70th birthday at the 2017 London Classic Car Show?

Maserati, Ferrari or Lamborghini?

This competition closes Friday, February 17th 2017.

To enter click here.