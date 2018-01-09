Win London Classic Car Show Tickets!

The UK’s premier classic car show returns to ExCeL London this winter from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 February where 40,000 classic car enthusiasts are expected to flood through its doors.

Tickets are on sale now from thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk, with prices starting from just £20.

The London Classic Car Show, now in its fourth year, is the must attend event for all classic car enthusiasts, celebrating the very best of automotive culture and nostalgia. Visitors will be able to experience over 700 classic cars at the show including some of the most legendary ‘Getaway cars’ from automotive history, used by some of popular culture’s most infamous criminals, in one of the show’s most hotly anticipated feature areas to date.

The Grand Avenue will make a return this year, paying homage to ‘Specials’, the limited editions, one-offs and prototypes of unique street and competition cars renowned for their rarity, curiosity and desirability. Visitors will witness some of the world’s most genre defining cars cruise down Grand Avenue in a spectacle like no other.

The show will also celebrate the work and career of an unsung hero of British motor racing with the presentation of the Icon Award, marvelling at their triumphs and achievements through the years. This year’s icon remains a closely guarded secret and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Teeming with excitement, thrill and inspiration, this unmissable show promises a brilliant day out for the whole family.

