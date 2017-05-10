Win family tickets to see The Wind In The Willows musical!

Stunningly brought to life in a spectacular new musical by Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of Downton Abbey Julian Fellowes and Olivier-Award winning composer and lyricist George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS is the perfect summer treat for families!

Actor, comedian and presenter Rufus Hound will play the amazing Mr Toad, joined by West End stars Simon Lipkin as Rat and Craig Mather as Mole, EastEnders actor Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel, with Coronation Street and Boy Meets Girl star Denise Welch as Mrs Otter and West End legend Gary Wilmot as Badger.

Featuring eye-poppingly beautiful design, exuberant choreography and a gloriously British score, The Wind In The Willows brings comedy, heart and thrills to the world-famous London Palladium from June.

London Palladium, Argyll Street, London, W1F 7TF – 16 June – 9 September 2017

Kids Go Free on Monday to Friday performances for tickets booked by 31 May – details at WillowsMusical.com

We are giving Observer readers the chance to win one of 2 family tickets to see The Wind In The Willows.

Q: What is the name of the author who wrote the novel The Wind In The Willows? Lewis Carroll, Kenneth Grahame or Beatrix Potter?

This competition closes Friday, June 2, 2017

There are 2x family tickets to be won. Each family ticket consists of 4x tickets for two adults and two children to see The Wind In The Willows and is valid for Monday to Friday performances until 31st July 2017. Tickets are strictly subject to availability. Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included.