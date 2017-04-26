Win some ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ goodies!

Based on author W. Bruce Cameron’s beloved best-selling novel, A Dog’s Purpose shares the heart warming and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

Over the course of five decades, a single voice—that of an indefatigable dog (Josh Gad) —takes us along a riveting and uplifting path that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever loved an animal. Although he is reincarnated in the bodies of multiple canines through the years, it is his unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan (Dennis Quaid) that carries and inspires one dog throughout his journey to find his true purpose.

