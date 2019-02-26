Win takes Hartley Wintney out of the relegation zone

Hartley Wintney claimed the points with a second half goal in a tussle between two relegation haunted sides on Saturday 23rd February as they took on Tiverton Town at home. The win moves them out of the relegation places.

The Row almost got off to the perfect start when Mitchell Parker created space for Marley Ridge on the edge of the penalty box. The midfielder was unlucky to see his effort deflected wide. Tivvy responded and on ten minutes Levi Landriscombe saw his well struck shot parried away by Hartley keeper Adam Desbois.

Defences dominated for the remainder of the half with both sets of forwards deprived of space.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 0 TIVERTON TOWN 0

Hartley were quickly out of the blocks in the second period. A good run through midfield by Marley Ridge saw his parting shot parried by Liam Armstrong in the visitor’s goal. The ball was partially cleared to the left where Steven Duff delivered a fierce shot which crashed off the post.

The visitors had a good spell and a corner from Ethan Phillips found Mike Landriscombe at the edge of the box. The defenders effort took a bounce and Desbois pulled off a good save.

Then brother Levi Landriscombe took advantage of some loose play on 55 minutes by Row in midfield and his parting shot went narrowly past the post.

Hartley put together a fluent move on 67 minutes when Ridge set Nathan Smart free down the right. The full backs cross found Mikey Campbell who saw his effort blocked by a defender. Two minutes later a long shot from Tivvy almost caught Desbois out. However the young keeper re-acted well and kept the ball out.

The Row got the breakthrough goal on 74 minutes. A corner was forced down the right. Josh Webb’s delivery found the head of Matt Drage and the defender headed home from 12 yards. (1-0).

Ethan Phillips created space for himself for the visitors on 78 minutes and his fierce shot found Desbois well positioned to save. Four minutes from the end of normal time a Mitchell Parker cross was almost turned into his own net by Jamie Price with Armstrong doing well to save. In added time Tivvy had one last effort when Levi Landriscombe was fed by Callum Hall and saw his effort saved by Desbois.

The Row held on through a tense finish to secure three important points.

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 1 TIVERTON TOWN 0