Win tickets to an evening of Johnny Cash at the Anvil

Clive John is an accomplished singer, songwriter based in Malvern, Worcestershire. However, Clive is better known to thousands across Europe as the voice of Johnny Cash as he plays the lead role in the critically acclaimed theatre production – ‘The Johnny Cash Roadshow.’ this is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family.

You have the chance to experience this first hand when the show comes to the Anvil on Wednesday March 28.

The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and ‘kicking like a mule’ with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow.

This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace. A dynamic performance from an unparalleled group of highly talented musicians and a guaranteed treat for country music lovers and die hard Cash fans alike.

The stage lights up with a colourful explosion of energy, against a striking backdrop of classic screen imagery of the ‘real deal’. Clive John, captures the essence of Cash with exceptional style and confidence. His deep, distinctive vocals are spot on, evoking pure country magic with Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.

Charismatic duets are superb. Renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson, encapsulate the tender charm and uplifting humour shared by the late enigmatic pair. The music doesn’t miss a beat as the set glides seamlessly along, evoking a timeless quality of a golden era with fresh contemporary flair.

Martin Bentley (bass) is in a league of his own and Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) first class. Backing vocals by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters, complimenting the line up with equally impressive versatility.

