Win tickets to Cropredy 2017

Pioneering folk-rock band Fairport Convention celebrates its Golden Anniversary in 2017 – the first-ever Fairport gig took place on 27 May 1967 in north London. The band’s music festival, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention, has been held every year since 1980 making 2017 the event’s thirty-seventh year

From it’s simple musical session over an afternoon the festival has grown to a three day monster that draws 20,000 fans to see up to twenty different bands that cover a wide range of music.

This year’s very special lineup includes a triple bill of performances from ‘early years’ former members of Fairport – Ashley Hutchings, Judy Dyble and Iain Matthews – as part of the anniversary celebration.

Ashley Hutchings founded Fairport Convention and at Cropredy 2017 he will present Morris On, a spectacular of traditional music and dance. Fairport’s original female vocalist Judy Dyble will be performing with Band of Perfect Strangers, her regular musical collaborators. Iain Matthews, Fairport’s first male lead singer will be joined by Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths to present Plainsong.

There will also be two chances to see Fairport Convention co-founder Richard Thompson. He will play a full set in his own right on Friday then join Fairport on Saturday evening.

Fairport Convention will celebrate their fifty years with a marathon performance to close the festival on Saturday. Joined on stage by former members and guests, their set will feature the very best from half a century of musicmaking. Fairport will also play on Thursday when the festival will open with a short welcoming set by the band’s semi-acoustic line-up.

This year the festival runs from Thursday the 10th to Saturday 12th of August. For more details and to book tickets visit www.fairportconvention.com

We have a family ticket pack for the weekend for one lucky winner who will get to enjoy three days of great music and real ale. The ticket pack includes a pair of adult weekend tickets, camping ticket and up to three under 12 child tickets.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize is answer this simple question.

Q: Which artist in the lineup founded Fairport Convention?

This competition closes on Thursday, July 6.

To enter click here.