Win tickets to Highclere Castle for the 100th Battle Proms Concert!

Pack up the hampers and champers and join thousands of loyal fans for an exceptional afternoon and evening of entertainment, as The Battle Proms returns to Highclere on Saturday 4 August, marking the 100th Battle Proms concert since they began over 20 years ago!

Enjoy a full 2 hour programme of captivating classical music from a 60 piece orchestra that opens with a breathtaking musical Spitfire display, plus toe-tapping vintage vocals, dramatic WWI cavalry display, and groundshaking live fire from over 200 cannons!

In a very special addition to their 100th concert programme, the Battle Proms team are delighted to announce that The Red Devils – the British Army and Parachute Regiment’s official display team – will be making a dramatic entrance as they perform their daring freefall display in the skies above the concert, reaching speeds of up to 120mph demonstrating their world-famous canopy formations!

All taking place on the lawns overlooking the ‘Real Downton Abbey’, this quintessentially British ‘party in the park’ features magnificent musical firework displays, culminating in a flag waving, sing-a-long spectacular including all the ‘last night of the proms’ finale favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

Don’t want to leave it to chance? For full details and to book tickets for this spectacular and memorable night out go to www.battleproms.com.

Win tickets!

We have 3 pairs of tickets to give away to this spectacular concert! To enter just answer the following simple question:

Q: How fast can the Red Devils freefall?

This competition closes Friday, July 20, 2018.

To enter click here.