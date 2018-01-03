Win tickets to “Icons of the 80s” at The Anvil

Entertainers is proud to bring together your favourite eighties artists all on one stage! The latest line-up includes Go West, Nik Kershaw and Cutting Crew together in one unique concert

The eighties are back and these legendary stars have joined forces for a truly incredible, once in a lifetime, concert experience at Basingstoke’s Anvil theatre on February 10th at 7.30pm.

With millions of albums sales and hits like We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’ve Been In Love Before and the classic (I Just) Died In Your Arms, this authentic 80s triple header is not to be missed.

Go West It has been over 30 years since Go West had their first hit single We Close Our Eyes. Other hits followed including Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don’t Look Down, Faithful and the smash hit theme song in the film Pretty Woman King of Wishful Thinking.

Nik Kershaw Nik Kershaw first achieved chart success in 1984 with Wouldn’t It Be Good?, followed by other classics such as Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and The Riddle. A prolific writer for other artists, Nik also penned the number one single The One and Only for Chesney Hawkes.

Cutting Crew Originally formed in the mid-80s, this Grammy nominated, Anglo-Canadian rock band will always be remembered for their classic song (I Just) Died In Your Arms, which helped define the musical sounds of the club scene during the eighties and is still played widely today. Over twenty years later, with millions of album sales, original singer/songwriter Nick Van Eede has signed new recording publishing deals and is back on the road promoting his awesome new material.

