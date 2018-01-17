Win tickets to La Traviata at The Anvil!

Opera & Ballet International proudly presents an Ellen Kent production of Verdi’s La Traviata at The Anvil on Sunday 11 February.

The magnificent production stars the international sopranos Alyona Kistenyova* and Maria HeeJung Kim*, with highly-praised chorus and full orchestra, and is a tragic tale of full of drama, searing passion and memorable music .

Based on a true story that gripped Paris, La Traviata tells of the passionate loves and life of the consumptive courtesan, Violetta.

There are many echoes of Verdi’s own life in the opera and he threw himself into the music. The score is full of fantastic tunes and highlights include the Brindisi, the best known drinking song in opera, the duet Un Di Felice and Violetta’s haunting aria Addio Del Passato.

This magnificent new production for 2018 boasts sumptuous sets and costumes, and is sung in Italian with English surtitles.

*Cast subject to change

