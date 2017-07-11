Win tickets to Retro Festival

This years Retro Festival on the 11/12/13th August at Newbury Show Ground is going to be the biggest and best yet.
The Retro Festival is a celebration of all things vintage from the 1920’s right through to the 1980’s.
In this amazing competition we are giving away 4 sets family day tickets to the day of your choice.
The vast Newbury Show Ground will be crammed with attractions, eye-catching displays, over 1,000 classic vehicles from classic cars, motorbikes, scooters, caravans, hot rods, military vehicles, steam engines and aircraft. Many of the steam engines will also be providing rides for visitors. For anyone interested in the military there will be a 1940’s Post D-Day re-enactment portraying the Fighting Echelon of the 5th Wiltshire Regiment in Normandy 1944, with a display of weapons and vehicles.
There are 200 vintage stalls (the largest collection in the UK) where you can buy anything your heart desires from the eras. Children (and adults) will be able to while away the hours in safe friendly surroundings at the largest vintage fairground in the UK.
There is a full weekend of live acts and DJ’s playing music in three distinct marquees.
Tickets available on the day:Adult Day Pass Saturday £25, Sunday £20
Friday and Saturday Evenings £10 each
Children under 11 go FREE
Cheaper tickets available by pre booking through the website
www.retrofestival.co.uk
The Full Line up is as follows:-
Friday
Sizzlin’ Jim
Swingout Swindon
The Swing Commanders
The Downtown Daddyos
Rockin’ the Joint
The Ali Mac Band
Uptown Traffic
Saturday
Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band
The Signatures Northern Soul Band
with special guest the legendary Tommy Hunt
Serious Chord Squad
Get Ready
Adam Hoffman
My Favourite Things
JiveSwing
The Spitfire Fashion Show
Ding Dong Daddios
The Spitfire Cabaret
Rebel Dean and the Star Cats
The Strollers
Shane and the Korrados
The Blazin’ Aces
Rock ‘n’ Roll Classes with JiveRevive
Sunday
The Jake Leg Jug Band
My Favourite Things
The Bowkers
Fiona Paige and The Paige Boys
The Rock-A-Toons
Richie and the Rockets
Rockin ’em
Shakin’ A Round
Rock ‘n’ Roll Classes with JiveRevive
The Fliks
The Crooked 4th
The Ska Faces
The Highwasters
Win tickets!
To enter our great competition to win 4 family days passes to the day of your choice, just answer the following simple question
Q: Where will the 2017 Retro Festival be held this August?
This competition closes Monday, July 31, 2017.
To enter click here.