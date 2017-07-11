Win tickets to Retro Festival

This years Retro Festival on the 11/12/13th August at Newbury Show Ground is going to be the biggest and best yet.

The Retro Festival is a celebration of all things vintage from the 1920’s right through to the 1980’s.

In this amazing competition we are giving away 4 sets family day tickets to the day of your choice.

The vast Newbury Show Ground will be crammed with attractions, eye-catching displays, over 1,000 classic vehicles from classic cars, motorbikes, scooters, caravans, hot rods, military vehicles, steam engines and aircraft. Many of the steam engines will also be providing rides for visitors. For anyone interested in the military there will be a 1940’s Post D-Day re-enactment portraying the Fighting Echelon of the 5th Wiltshire Regiment in Normandy 1944, with a display of weapons and vehicles.

There are 200 vintage stalls (the largest collection in the UK) where you can buy anything your heart desires from the eras. Children (and adults) will be able to while away the hours in safe friendly surroundings at the largest vintage fairground in the UK.

There is a full weekend of live acts and DJ’s playing music in three distinct marquees.

Tickets available on the day:Adult Day Pass Saturday £25, Sunday £20

Friday and Saturday Evenings £10 each

Children under 11 go FREE

Cheaper tickets available by pre booking through the website

www.retrofestival.co.uk

The Full Line up is as follows:-

Friday

Sizzlin’ Jim

Swingout Swindon

The Swing Commanders

The Downtown Daddyos

Rockin’ the Joint

The Ali Mac Band

Uptown Traffic

Saturday

Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band

The Signatures Northern Soul Band

with special guest the legendary Tommy Hunt

Serious Chord Squad

Get Ready

Adam Hoffman

My Favourite Things

JiveSwing

The Spitfire Fashion Show

Ding Dong Daddios

The Spitfire Cabaret

Rebel Dean and the Star Cats

The Strollers

Shane and the Korrados

The Blazin’ Aces

Rock ‘n’ Roll Classes with JiveRevive

Sunday

The Jake Leg Jug Band

My Favourite Things

The Bowkers

Fiona Paige and The Paige Boys

The Rock-A-Toons

Richie and the Rockets

Rockin ’em

Shakin’ A Round

Rock ‘n’ Roll Classes with JiveRevive

The Fliks

The Crooked 4th

The Ska Faces

The Highwasters

Win tickets!

To enter our great competition to win 4 family days passes to the day of your choice, just answer the following simple question

Q: Where will the 2017 Retro Festival be held this August?

This competition closes Monday, July 31, 2017.

